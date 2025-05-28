XANAXETA
Live XANA price updates and the latest XANA news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00175
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.002
The live XANA price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.09M. The table above accurately updates our XETA price in real time. The price of XETA is up 33.90% since last hour, up 56.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.63M. XETA has a circulating supply of 3.40B coins and a max supply of 4.93B XETA.
XANA Stats
What is the market cap of XANA?
The current market cap of XANA is $6.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of XANA?
Currently, 623.86M of XETA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 56.51%.
What is the current price of XANA?
The price of 1 XANA currently costs $0.002.
How many XANA are there?
The current circulating supply of XANA is 3.40B. This is the total amount of XETA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of XANA?
XANA (XETA) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.83M
56.51 %
#1716
$ 1.09M
3,400,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/