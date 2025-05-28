xeta

XANAXETA

Live XANA price updates and the latest XANA news.

price

$0.00175

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live XANA price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.09M. The table above accurately updates our XETA price in real time. The price of XETA is up 33.90% since last hour, up 56.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.63M. XETA has a circulating supply of 3.40B coins and a max supply of 4.93B XETA.

XANA Stats

What is the market cap of XANA?

The current market cap of XANA is $6.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XANA?

Currently, 623.86M of XETA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 56.51%.

What is the current price of XANA?

The price of 1 XANA currently costs $0.002.

How many XANA are there?

The current circulating supply of XANA is 3.40B. This is the total amount of XETA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XANA?

XANA (XETA) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.83M

56.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1716

24H Volume

$ 1.09M

Circulating Supply

3,400,000,000

