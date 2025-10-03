CrossFiXFI
The live CrossFi price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.18M. The table above accurately updates our XFI price in real time. The price of XFI is down -0.68% since last hour, up 85.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $124.00M. XFI has a circulating supply of 42.25M coins and a max supply of 378.43M XFI.
What is the market cap of CrossFi?
The current market cap of CrossFi is $13.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CrossFi?
Currently, 3.60M of XFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 85.29%.
What is the current price of CrossFi?
The price of 1 CrossFi currently costs $0.33.
How many CrossFi are there?
The current circulating supply of CrossFi is 42.25M. This is the total amount of XFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CrossFi?
CrossFi (XFI) currently ranks 1604 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
