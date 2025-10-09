Haven aims to be an open, private, and decentralized "offshore bank." It features a mint-and-burn mechanism that allows users to convert between the network's native token, XHV, and its ecosystem of synthetic assets and algorithmic stablecoins. The first Haven-based stablecoin is the UDS-pegged xUSD. Haven is built on top of Monero, a network that facilitates private transactions of XMR. Haven uses Monero's privacy technology to ensure the conversion of XVH into xUSD (or other synthetic assets) remains private.