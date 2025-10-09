HavenXHV
Live Haven price updates and the latest Haven news.
price
$0.129
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.10
24h high
$0.18
The live Haven price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $93.04K. The table above accurately updates our XHV price in real time. The price of XHV is up 1.07% since last hour, up 3.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.45M. XHV has a circulating supply of 42.38M coins and a max supply of 42.38M XHV.
about Haven
What is Haven?
Haven Stats
What is the market cap of Haven?
The current market cap of Haven is $5.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Haven?
Currently, 723.78K of XHV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $93.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.67%.
What is the current price of Haven?
The price of 1 Haven currently costs $0.13.
How many Haven are there?
The current circulating supply of Haven is 42.38M. This is the total amount of XHV that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Haven?
Haven (XHV) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.52M
3.67 %
#1743
$ 93.04K
42,000,000
