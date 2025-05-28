xi

price

$0.0115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

The live Xi price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.94K. The table above accurately updates our XI price in real time. The price of XI is up 25.01% since last hour, up 147.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.47M. XI has a circulating supply of 421.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XI.

What is the market cap of Xi?

The current market cap of Xi is $5.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xi?

Currently, 11.85M of XI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 147.73%.

What is the current price of Xi?

The price of 1 Xi currently costs $0.01.

How many Xi are there?

The current circulating supply of Xi is 421.00M. This is the total amount of XI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xi?

Xi (XI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.11M

147.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 135.94K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

