XiXI
Live Xi price updates and the latest Xi news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0115
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Xi price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.94K. The table above accurately updates our XI price in real time. The price of XI is up 25.01% since last hour, up 147.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.47M. XI has a circulating supply of 421.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XI.
Xi Stats
What is the market cap of Xi?
The current market cap of Xi is $5.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Xi?
Currently, 11.85M of XI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 147.73%.
What is the current price of Xi?
The price of 1 Xi currently costs $0.01.
How many Xi are there?
The current circulating supply of Xi is 421.00M. This is the total amount of XI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Xi?
Xi (XI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.11M
147.73 %
#1741
$ 135.94K
420,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/