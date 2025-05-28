XIDRXIDR
Live XIDR price updates and the latest XIDR news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000644
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00006
24h high
$0.00006
The live XIDR price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $217.17K. The table above accurately updates our XIDR price in real time. The price of XIDR is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.45M. XIDR has a circulating supply of 46.49B coins and a max supply of 69.08B XIDR.
XIDR Stats
What is the market cap of XIDR?
The current market cap of XIDR is $2.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of XIDR?
Currently, 3.37B of XIDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $217.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.
What is the current price of XIDR?
The price of 1 XIDR currently costs $0.00006.
How many XIDR are there?
The current circulating supply of XIDR is 46.49B. This is the total amount of XIDR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of XIDR?
XIDR (XIDR) currently ranks 1601 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 2.99M
-0.06 %
#1601
$ 217.17K
46,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/