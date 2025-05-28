xidr

$0.0000644

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.00006

The live XIDR price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $217.17K. The table above accurately updates our XIDR price in real time. The price of XIDR is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.45M. XIDR has a circulating supply of 46.49B coins and a max supply of 69.08B XIDR.

XIDR Stats

What is the market cap of XIDR?

The current market cap of XIDR is $2.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XIDR?

Currently, 3.37B of XIDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $217.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of XIDR?

The price of 1 XIDR currently costs $0.00006.

How many XIDR are there?

The current circulating supply of XIDR is 46.49B. This is the total amount of XIDR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XIDR?

XIDR (XIDR) currently ranks 1601 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.99M

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1601

24H Volume

$ 217.17K

Circulating Supply

46,000,000,000

