xion

XIONXION

Live XION price updates and the latest XION news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.987

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.95

24h high

$0.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live XION price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.81M. The table above accurately updates our XION price in real time. The price of XION is up 1.18% since last hour, up 1.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $197.37M. XION has a circulating supply of 33.98M coins and a max supply of 200.00M XION.

XION Stats

What is the market cap of XION?

The current market cap of XION is $33.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XION?

Currently, 7.91M of XION were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.21%.

What is the current price of XION?

The price of 1 XION currently costs $0.99.

How many XION are there?

The current circulating supply of XION is 33.98M. This is the total amount of XION that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XION?

XION (XION) currently ranks 917 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.53M

1.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#917

24H Volume

$ 7.81M

Circulating Supply

34,000,000

latest XION news