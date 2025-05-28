Aimed at privacy-preservation and fungibility, Monero is a Bytecoin code fork providing anonymous value transfer through ring signatures, stealth addresses, confidential transactions, and bulletproofs. Monero offers anonymity by default in contrast to the optional privacy preserving functionalities of its peers. In pursuit of decentralization Monero continually changes its proof-of-work algorithm in order to prevent ASICs from dominating and centralizing the mining process.