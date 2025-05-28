xmw

$0.0774

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Morphware price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.14M. The table above accurately updates our XMW price in real time. The price of XMW is up 5.32% since last hour, up 6.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $95.39M. XMW has a circulating supply of 780.58M coins and a max supply of 1.23B XMW.

Morphware Stats

What is the market cap of Morphware?

The current market cap of Morphware is $60.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Morphware?

Currently, 14.70M of XMW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.48%.

What is the current price of Morphware?

The price of 1 Morphware currently costs $0.08.

How many Morphware are there?

The current circulating supply of Morphware is 780.58M. This is the total amount of XMW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Morphware?

Morphware (XMW) currently ranks 662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 60.40M

6.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#662

24H Volume

$ 1.14M

Circulating Supply

780,000,000

