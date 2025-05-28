Nano is a decentralized asynchronous network focused on addressing inefficiencies in existing digital currencies and payment systems. It uses a novel Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture called a Block Lattice whereby each user transacting on the network possess their own blockchain, that is updated asynchronously to the rest of the network. NANO transactions are thereby incredibly quick, with average processing time of less than a second. Transactions on the network are also feeless; a key feature intended to benefit all users and incentivize network-wide decentralization.