$0.00399 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.004 24h high $0.004

The live Codatta price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.05M. The table above accurately updates our XNY price in real time. The price of XNY is down -2.65% since last hour, down -2.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 39.95M. XNY has a circulating supply of 8.20B coins and a max supply of 10.00B XNY .