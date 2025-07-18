CodattaXNY
Live Codatta price updates and the latest Codatta news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00399
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live Codatta price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.05M. The table above accurately updates our XNY price in real time. The price of XNY is down -2.65% since last hour, down -2.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.95M. XNY has a circulating supply of 8.20B coins and a max supply of 10.00B XNY.
Codatta Stats
What is the market cap of Codatta?
The current market cap of Codatta is $32.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Codatta?
Currently, 1.26B of XNY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.65%.
What is the current price of Codatta?
The price of 1 Codatta currently costs $0.004.
How many Codatta are there?
The current circulating supply of Codatta is 8.20B. This is the total amount of XNY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Codatta?
Codatta (XNY) currently ranks 999 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 32.57M
-2.65 %
#999
$ 5.05M
8,200,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
/