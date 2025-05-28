xor

SoraXOR

Live Sora price updates and the latest Sora news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00000714

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000007

24h high

$0.00003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sora price today is $0.000007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.55K. The table above accurately updates our XOR price in real time. The price of XOR is up 76.93% since last hour, down -45.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.17M. XOR has a circulating supply of 303.31B coins and a max supply of 303.31B XOR.

Sora Stats

What is the market cap of Sora?

The current market cap of Sora is $8.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sora?

Currently, 38.87B of XOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -45.23%.

What is the current price of Sora?

The price of 1 Sora currently costs $0.000007.

How many Sora are there?

The current circulating supply of Sora is 303.31B. This is the total amount of XOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sora?

Sora (XOR) currently ranks 1679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.81M

-45.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1679

24H Volume

$ 277.55K

Circulating Supply

300,000,000,000

latest Sora news