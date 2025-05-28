SoraXOR
The live Sora price today is $0.000007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.55K. The table above accurately updates our XOR price in real time. The price of XOR is up 76.93% since last hour, down -45.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.17M. XOR has a circulating supply of 303.31B coins and a max supply of 303.31B XOR.
Sora Stats
What is the market cap of Sora?
The current market cap of Sora is $8.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sora?
Currently, 38.87B of XOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -45.23%.
What is the current price of Sora?
The price of 1 Sora currently costs $0.000007.
How many Sora are there?
The current circulating supply of Sora is 303.31B. This is the total amount of XOR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sora?
Sora (XOR) currently ranks 1679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend's Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui's DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend's multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
