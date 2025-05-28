xpb

$0.361

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.33

24h high

$0.41

The live PowBlocks price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.78K. The table above accurately updates our XPB price in real time. The price of XPB is up 3.99% since last hour, up 3.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.45M. XPB has a circulating supply of 9.37M coins and a max supply of 40.00M XPB.

What is the market cap of PowBlocks?

The current market cap of PowBlocks is $3.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PowBlocks?

Currently, 1.67M of XPB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $602.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.21%.

What is the current price of PowBlocks?

The price of 1 PowBlocks currently costs $0.36.

How many PowBlocks are there?

The current circulating supply of PowBlocks is 9.37M. This is the total amount of XPB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PowBlocks?

PowBlocks (XPB) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 3.52M

3.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 602.78K

Circulating Supply

9,400,000

