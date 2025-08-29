xpin

The live XPIN Network price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.93M. The table above accurately updates our XPIN price in real time. The price of XPIN is down -0.80% since last hour, down -2.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $81.96M. XPIN has a circulating supply of 15.47B coins and a max supply of 100.00B XPIN.

XPIN Network Stats

What is the market cap of XPIN Network?

The current market cap of XPIN Network is $12.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XPIN Network?

Currently, 14.56B of XPIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.14%.

What is the current price of XPIN Network?

The price of 1 XPIN Network currently costs $0.0008.

How many XPIN Network are there?

The current circulating supply of XPIN Network is 15.47B. This is the total amount of XPIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XPIN Network?

XPIN Network (XPIN) currently ranks 1607 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.68M

-2.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1607

24H Volume

$ 11.93M

Circulating Supply

15,000,000,000

