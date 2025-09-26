Centrifuge has quietly become one of the fastest-growing players in RWA tokenization, with TVL surging from $78M in March to $1.14B today. Its partnerships with Janus Henderson, Apollo, and S&P Dow Jones Indices have positioned it at the center of institutional adoption, while its multi-chain vault framework unlocks access to treasuries, credit, and equities onchain. With new fund launches on the horizon, protocol fees now live, and liquidity set to improve through upcoming listings, Centrifuge offers investors asymmetric upside in one of crypto’s largest and fastest-growing narratives.