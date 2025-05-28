Proton provides a secure, verified identity account which is integrated with a financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link this identity with fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto in apps, all without sending any of the user’s private, sensitive information. Proton aims to remove the concept of sharing private keys directly with merchants, instead creating a permission-less layer that exists on top of traditional card networks and banks. The user maintains the private key in confidence, while permitting institutions who wish to authenticate the user to check with trusted institutions via public keys. The verification from the trusted institution will confirm the user’s identity without revealing the user’s associated private key.