Part of the Cosmos ecosystem, Persistence is an IBC enabled layer 1 chain which enables exposure to multiple digital asset classes by staking the native XPRT token. XPRT accrues value through the economic activity within the three major fee generating components of the Persistence ecosystem. These are the Comdex synthetic assets protocol, the pSTAKE liquid staking application, and the AuditOne staking infrastructure provider. A fourth component, the AssetMantle NFT hub, is currently under development.