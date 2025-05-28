xrt

The live Robonomics Network price today is $2.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $46.78K. The table above accurately updates our XRT price in real time. The price of XRT is down -7.48% since last hour, up 5.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.13M. XRT has a circulating supply of 2.89M coins and a max supply of 2.89M XRT.

What is the market cap of Robonomics Network?

The current market cap of Robonomics Network is $7.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Robonomics Network?

Currently, 18.94K of XRT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $46.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.76%.

What is the current price of Robonomics Network?

The price of 1 Robonomics Network currently costs $2.47.

How many Robonomics Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Robonomics Network is 2.89M. This is the total amount of XRT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Robonomics Network?

Robonomics Network (XRT) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.69M

5.76 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 46.78K

Circulating Supply

2,900,000

