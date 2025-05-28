xsgd

Live XSGD price updates and the latest XSGD news.

price

$0.771

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.77

24h high

$0.78

The live XSGD price today is $0.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.53M. The table above accurately updates our XSGD price in real time. The price of XSGD is down -0.32% since last hour, down -0.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.28M. XSGD has a circulating supply of 13.33M coins and a max supply of 13.33M XSGD.

XSGD Stats

What is the market cap of XSGD?

The current market cap of XSGD is $10.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XSGD?

Currently, 27.93M of XSGD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.42%.

What is the current price of XSGD?

The price of 1 XSGD currently costs $0.77.

How many XSGD are there?

The current circulating supply of XSGD is 13.33M. This is the total amount of XSGD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XSGD?

XSGD (XSGD) currently ranks 1591 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.28M

-0.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1591

24H Volume

$ 21.53M

Circulating Supply

13,000,000

