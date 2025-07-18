xSUSHIXSUSHI
The live xSUSHI price today is $1.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $137.33K. The table above accurately updates our XSUSHI price in real time. The price of XSUSHI is down -1.67% since last hour, down -8.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.07M. XSUSHI has a circulating supply of 7.80M coins and a max supply of 7.80M XSUSHI.
xSUSHI Stats
What is the market cap of xSUSHI?
The current market cap of xSUSHI is $11.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of xSUSHI?
Currently, 96.71K of XSUSHI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $137.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.72%.
What is the current price of xSUSHI?
The price of 1 xSUSHI currently costs $1.42.
How many xSUSHI are there?
The current circulating supply of xSUSHI is 7.80M. This is the total amount of XSUSHI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of xSUSHI?
xSUSHI (XSUSHI) currently ranks 1631 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
