$1.42 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.34 24h high $1.63

The live xSUSHI price today is $1.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 137.33K. The table above accurately updates our XSUSHI price in real time. The price of XSUSHI is down -1.67% since last hour, down -8.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 11.07M. XSUSHI has a circulating supply of 7.80M coins and a max supply of 7.80M XSUSHI .