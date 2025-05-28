xswap

$0.0386

The live XSwap price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $137.42K. The table above accurately updates our XSWAP price in real time. The price of XSWAP is up 0.11% since last hour, up 7.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.34M. XSWAP has a circulating supply of 219.74M coins and a max supply of 345.47M XSWAP.

XSwap Stats

What is the market cap of XSwap?

The current market cap of XSwap is $8.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XSwap?

Currently, 3.56M of XSWAP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $137.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.61%.

What is the current price of XSwap?

The price of 1 XSwap currently costs $0.04.

How many XSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of XSwap is 219.74M. This is the total amount of XSWAP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XSwap?

XSwap (XSWAP) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.49M

7.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1714

24H Volume

$ 137.42K

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

