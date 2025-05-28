xt

$5.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.08

24h high

$5.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live XT.com price today is $5.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32.90M. The table above accurately updates our XT price in real time. The price of XT is down -0.10% since last hour, up 2.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.30B. XT has a circulating supply of 6.05M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XT.

XT.com Stats

What is the market cap of XT.com?

The current market cap of XT.com is $36.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XT.com?

Currently, 6.21M of XT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $32.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.95%.

What is the current price of XT.com?

The price of 1 XT.com currently costs $5.30.

How many XT.com are there?

The current circulating supply of XT.com is 6.05M. This is the total amount of XT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XT.com?

XT.com (XT) currently ranks 879 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 36.43M

2.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#879

24H Volume

$ 32.90M

Circulating Supply

6,000,000

