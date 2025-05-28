xter

$0.279

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.23

24h high

$0.28

VS
USD
BTC

The live Xterio price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.72M. The table above accurately updates our XTER price in real time. The price of XTER is down -0.14% since last hour, up 17.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $278.93M. XTER has a circulating supply of 133.97M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XTER.

Xterio Stats

What is the market cap of Xterio?

The current market cap of Xterio is $37.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Xterio?

Currently, 67.12M of XTER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.21%.

What is the current price of Xterio?

The price of 1 Xterio currently costs $0.28.

How many Xterio are there?

The current circulating supply of Xterio is 133.97M. This is the total amount of XTER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Xterio?

Xterio (XTER) currently ranks 858 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.37M

17.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#858

24H Volume

$ 18.72M

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

