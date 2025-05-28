xtm

The live MinoTari price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.41M. The table above accurately updates our XTM price in real time. The price of XTM is up 0.78% since last hour, up 6.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.50M. XTM has a circulating supply of 156.47M coins and a max supply of 156.47M XTM.

What is the market cap of MinoTari?

The current market cap of MinoTari is $11.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MinoTari?

Currently, 32.73M of XTM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.32%.

What is the current price of MinoTari?

The price of 1 MinoTari currently costs $0.07.

How many MinoTari are there?

The current circulating supply of MinoTari is 156.47M. This is the total amount of XTM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MinoTari?

MinoTari (XTM) currently ranks 1483 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.50M

6.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1483

24H Volume

$ 2.41M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

