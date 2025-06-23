X Trade AIXTRADE
Live X Trade AI price updates and the latest X Trade AI news.
The live X Trade AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.10M. The table above accurately updates our XTRADE price in real time. The price of XTRADE is down -6.54% since last hour, up 243.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.40M. XTRADE has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M XTRADE.
X Trade AI Stats
What is the market cap of X Trade AI?
The current market cap of X Trade AI is $8.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of X Trade AI?
Currently, 758.88M of XTRADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 243.19%.
What is the current price of X Trade AI?
The price of 1 X Trade AI currently costs $0.005.
How many X Trade AI are there?
The current circulating supply of X Trade AI is 999.99M. This is the total amount of XTRADE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of X Trade AI?
X Trade AI (XTRADE) currently ranks 1682 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
