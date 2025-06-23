$0.0054 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.001 24h high $0.008

The live X Trade AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.10M. The table above accurately updates our XTRADE price in real time. The price of XTRADE is down -6.54% since last hour, up 243.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 5.40M. XTRADE has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M XTRADE .