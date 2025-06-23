xtrade

$0.0054

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live X Trade AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.10M. The table above accurately updates our XTRADE price in real time. The price of XTRADE is down -6.54% since last hour, up 243.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.40M. XTRADE has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M XTRADE.

X Trade AI Stats

What is the market cap of X Trade AI?

The current market cap of X Trade AI is $8.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of X Trade AI?

Currently, 758.88M of XTRADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 243.19%.

What is the current price of X Trade AI?

The price of 1 X Trade AI currently costs $0.005.

How many X Trade AI are there?

The current circulating supply of X Trade AI is 999.99M. This is the total amount of XTRADE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of X Trade AI?

X Trade AI (XTRADE) currently ranks 1682 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.49M

243.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1682

24H Volume

$ 4.10M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

