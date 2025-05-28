VergeXVG
Live Verge price updates and the latest Verge news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00761
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.008
The live Verge price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.22M. The table above accurately updates our XVG price in real time. The price of XVG is down -1.25% since last hour, up 1.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $126.01M. XVG has a circulating supply of 16.52B coins and a max supply of 16.56B XVG.
about Verge
What is Verge?
Verge Stats
What is the market cap of Verge?
The current market cap of Verge is $125.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Verge?
Currently, 2.79B of XVG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.39%.
What is the current price of Verge?
The price of 1 Verge currently costs $0.008.
How many Verge are there?
The current circulating supply of Verge is 16.52B. This is the total amount of XVG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Verge?
Verge (XVG) currently ranks 418 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 125.83M
1.39 %
#418
$ 21.22M
17,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/