The live X World Games price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $487.80K. The table above accurately updates our XWG price in real time. The price of XWG is up 10.56% since last hour, up 0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.11M. XWG has a circulating supply of 3.42B coins and a max supply of 9.94B XWG.
What is the market cap of X World Games?
The current market cap of X World Games is $5.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of X World Games?
Currently, 301.00M of XWG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $487.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.33%.
What is the current price of X World Games?
The price of 1 X World Games currently costs $0.002.
How many X World Games are there?
The current circulating supply of X World Games is 3.42B. This is the total amount of XWG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of X World Games?
X World Games (XWG) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
