xx

XX NetworkXX

Live XX Network price updates and the latest XX Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0252

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live XX Network price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.64K. The table above accurately updates our XX price in real time. The price of XX is down -0.56% since last hour, up 8.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.98M. XX has a circulating supply of 328.40M coins and a max supply of 951.06M XX.

XX Network Stats

What is the market cap of XX Network?

The current market cap of XX Network is $8.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XX Network?

Currently, 7.80M of XX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.21%.

What is the current price of XX Network?

The price of 1 XX Network currently costs $0.03.

How many XX Network are there?

The current circulating supply of XX Network is 328.40M. This is the total amount of XX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XX Network?

XX Network (XX) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.23M

8.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 196.64K

Circulating Supply

330,000,000

latest XX Network news