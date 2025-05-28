XYO is a DePIN ecosystem of consumer software, developer tools, a decentralized network, and digital assets. XYO facilitates and incentivizes the aggregation, validation, and use of decentralized data. Built around the XYO token, the XYO ecosystem accumulates and circulates data such that individual and organizational participants in the ecosystem retain control over their own data—also known as data sovereignty—and can be rewarded for the use of their data with the XYO token. Data use is incentivized by providing immutable, tamper-resistant, blockchain data for a wide variety of possible uses, including AI modeling, metaverse applications, and data analytics.