$0.0323

The live XYRO price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our XYRO price in real time. The price of XYRO is down -1.04% since last hour, up 15.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.34M. XYRO has a circulating supply of 349.26M coins and a max supply of 1.00B XYRO.

XYRO Stats

What is the market cap of XYRO?

The current market cap of XYRO is $11.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XYRO?

Currently, 39.59M of XYRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.67%.

What is the current price of XYRO?

The price of 1 XYRO currently costs $0.03.

How many XYRO are there?

The current circulating supply of XYRO is 349.26M. This is the total amount of XYRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XYRO?

XYRO (XYRO) currently ranks 1521 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.29M

15.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#1521

24H Volume

$ 1.28M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

