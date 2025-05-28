Universe.XYZXYZ
$0.0125
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Universe.XYZ price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $243.84K. The table above accurately updates our XYZ price in real time. The price of XYZ is down -1.21% since last hour, up 131.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.22M. XYZ has a circulating supply of 742.38M coins and a max supply of 1.14B XYZ.
Universe.XYZ Stats
What is the market cap of Universe.XYZ?
The current market cap of Universe.XYZ is $9.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Universe.XYZ?
Currently, 19.47M of XYZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $243.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 131.51%.
What is the current price of Universe.XYZ?
The price of 1 Universe.XYZ currently costs $0.01.
How many Universe.XYZ are there?
The current circulating supply of Universe.XYZ is 742.38M. This is the total amount of XYZ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Universe.XYZ?
Universe.XYZ (XYZ) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.47M
131.51 %
#1738
$ 243.84K
740,000,000
