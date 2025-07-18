YalaYALA
The live Yala price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.73M. The table above accurately updates our YALA price in real time. The price of YALA is down -13.16% since last hour, down -13.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $282.38M. YALA has a circulating supply of 231.36M coins and a max supply of 1.00B YALA.
What is the market cap of Yala?
The current market cap of Yala is $67.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Yala?
Currently, 41.52M of YALA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.66%.
What is the current price of Yala?
The price of 1 Yala currently costs $0.28.
How many Yala are there?
The current circulating supply of Yala is 231.36M. This is the total amount of YALA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Yala?
Yala (YALA) currently ranks 669 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
