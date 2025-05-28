yawn

YAWNYAWN

Live YAWN price updates and the latest YAWN news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000108

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live YAWN price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.27M. The table above accurately updates our YAWN price in real time. The price of YAWN is down -91.32% since last hour, down -91.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $867.28K. YAWN has a circulating supply of 8.00B coins and a max supply of 8.00B YAWN.

YAWN Stats

What is the market cap of YAWN?

The current market cap of YAWN is $9.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YAWN?

Currently, 30.16B of YAWN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -91.56%.

What is the current price of YAWN?

The price of 1 YAWN currently costs $0.0001.

How many YAWN are there?

The current circulating supply of YAWN is 8.00B. This is the total amount of YAWN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YAWN?

YAWN (YAWN) currently ranks 1302 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.68M

-91.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1302

24H Volume

$ 3.27M

Circulating Supply

8,000,000,000

latest YAWN news