$0.106

The live YieldBricks price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $167.81K. The table above accurately updates our YBR price in real time. The price of YBR is up 2.50% since last hour, down -8.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $106.47M. YBR has a circulating supply of 133.55M coins and a max supply of 1.00B YBR.

YieldBricks Stats

What is the market cap of YieldBricks?

The current market cap of YieldBricks is $14.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YieldBricks?

Currently, 1.58M of YBR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $167.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.49%.

What is the current price of YieldBricks?

The price of 1 YieldBricks currently costs $0.11.

How many YieldBricks are there?

The current circulating supply of YieldBricks is 133.55M. This is the total amount of YBR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YieldBricks?

YieldBricks (YBR) currently ranks 1562 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.07M

-8.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1562

24H Volume

$ 167.81K

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

