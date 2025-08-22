YE16ZYE16Z
The live YE16Z price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.24M. The table above accurately updates our YE16Z price in real time. The price of YE16Z is down -0.17% since last hour, up 6.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $243.72M. YE16Z has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B YE16Z.
YE16Z Stats
What is the market cap of YE16Z?
The current market cap of YE16Z is $238.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of YE16Z?
Currently, 21.50M of YE16Z were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.52%.
What is the current price of YE16Z?
The price of 1 YE16Z currently costs $0.24.
How many YE16Z are there?
The current circulating supply of YE16Z is 1.00B. This is the total amount of YE16Z that is available.
What is the relative popularity of YE16Z?
YE16Z (YE16Z) currently ranks 295 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
