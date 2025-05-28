$5.11 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $4.80 24h high $5.16

The live YES Money price today is $5.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 196.12K. The table above accurately updates our YES price in real time. The price of YES is up 0.30% since last hour, up 2.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 65.58M. YES has a circulating supply of 14.49M coins and a max supply of 12.83M YES .