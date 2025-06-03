yneth

YieldNest Restaked ETHYNETH

Live YieldNest Restaked ETH price updates and the latest YieldNest Restaked ETH news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2,642.56

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,646.39

24h high

$2,728.58

VS
USD
BTC

The live YieldNest Restaked ETH price today is $2,642.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $249.43K. The table above accurately updates our YNETH price in real time. The price of YNETH is down -0.85% since last hour, down -2.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.87M. YNETH has a circulating supply of 6.00K coins and a max supply of 6.00K YNETH.

YieldNest Restaked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of YieldNest Restaked ETH?

The current market cap of YieldNest Restaked ETH is $15.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YieldNest Restaked ETH?

Currently, 94.39 of YNETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $249.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.24%.

What is the current price of YieldNest Restaked ETH?

The price of 1 YieldNest Restaked ETH currently costs $2,642.56.

How many YieldNest Restaked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of YieldNest Restaked ETH is 6.00K. This is the total amount of YNETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YieldNest Restaked ETH?

YieldNest Restaked ETH (YNETH) currently ranks 1296 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.89M

-2.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1296

24H Volume

$ 249.43K

Circulating Supply

6,000

latest YieldNest Restaked ETH news