Live ynETH MAX price updates and the latest ynETH MAX news.

price

$2,877.07

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,739.46

24h high

$2,900.21

The live ynETH MAX price today is $2,877.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $586.07K. The table above accurately updates our YNETHX price in real time. The price of YNETHX is down -0.80% since last hour, up 3.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.75M. YNETHX has a circulating supply of 12.42K coins and a max supply of 12.42K YNETHX.

ynETH MAX Stats

What is the market cap of ynETH MAX?

The current market cap of ynETH MAX is $35.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ynETH MAX?

Currently, 203.70 of YNETHX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $586.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.83%.

What is the current price of ynETH MAX?

The price of 1 ynETH MAX currently costs $2,877.07.

How many ynETH MAX are there?

The current circulating supply of ynETH MAX is 12.42K. This is the total amount of YNETHX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ynETH MAX?

ynETH MAX (YNETHX) currently ranks 874 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 35.75M

3.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#874

24H Volume

$ 586.07K

Circulating Supply

12,000

