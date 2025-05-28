yousim

$0.00999

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live YouSim price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.23M. The table above accurately updates our YOUSIM price in real time. The price of YOUSIM is up 0.93% since last hour, up 80.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.99M. YOUSIM has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M YOUSIM.

YouSim Stats

What is the market cap of YouSim?

The current market cap of YouSim is $10.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YouSim?

Currently, 423.35M of YOUSIM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 80.34%.

What is the current price of YouSim?

The price of 1 YouSim currently costs $0.01.

How many YouSim are there?

The current circulating supply of YouSim is 999.98M. This is the total amount of YOUSIM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YouSim?

YouSim (YOUSIM) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.37M

80.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 4.23M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

