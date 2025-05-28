yuli

$0.00158

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

The live YULI price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $410.47K. The table above accurately updates our YULI price in real time. The price of YULI is down -1.33% since last hour, down -1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.66M. YULI has a circulating supply of 8.00B coins and a max supply of 8.00B YULI.

YULI Stats

What is the market cap of YULI?

The current market cap of YULI is $12.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of YULI?

Currently, 259.35M of YULI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $410.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.58%.

What is the current price of YULI?

The price of 1 YULI currently costs $0.002.

How many YULI are there?

The current circulating supply of YULI is 8.00B. This is the total amount of YULI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of YULI?

YULI (YULI) currently ranks 1458 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.66M

-1.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1458

24H Volume

$ 410.47K

Circulating Supply

8,000,000,000

