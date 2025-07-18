Staked UTYYUTY
Live Staked UTY price updates and the latest Staked UTY news.
price
$1.01
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.01
24h high
$1.01
The live Staked UTY price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $164.45K. The table above accurately updates our YUTY price in real time. The price of YUTY is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.75M. YUTY has a circulating supply of 12.68M coins and a max supply of 12.68M YUTY.
Staked UTY Stats
What is the market cap of Staked UTY?
The current market cap of Staked UTY is $12.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Staked UTY?
Currently, 163.63K of YUTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $164.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.
What is the current price of Staked UTY?
The price of 1 Staked UTY currently costs $1.01.
How many Staked UTY are there?
The current circulating supply of Staked UTY is 12.68M. This is the total amount of YUTY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Staked UTY?
Staked UTY (YUTY) currently ranks 1552 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.75M
-0.48 %
#1552
$ 164.45K
13,000,000
