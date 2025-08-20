$2.47 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.52 24h high $2.95

The live YZY price today is $2.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 218.88M. The table above accurately updates our YZY price in real time. The price of YZY is up 63.03% since last hour, up 63.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 2.47B. YZY has a circulating supply of 164.73M coins and a max supply of 1.00B YZY .