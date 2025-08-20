YZYYZY
$2.47
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.52
24h high
$2.95
The live YZY price today is $2.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $218.88M. The table above accurately updates our YZY price in real time. The price of YZY is up 63.03% since last hour, up 63.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.47B. YZY has a circulating supply of 164.73M coins and a max supply of 1.00B YZY.
YZY Stats
What is the market cap of YZY?
The current market cap of YZY is $427.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of YZY?
Currently, 88.62M of YZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $218.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.03%.
What is the current price of YZY?
The price of 1 YZY currently costs $2.47.
How many YZY are there?
The current circulating supply of YZY is 164.73M. This is the total amount of YZY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of YZY?
YZY (YZY) currently ranks 171 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 427.18M
63.03 %
#171
$ 218.88M
160,000,000
