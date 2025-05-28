Zero Collateral DaiZAI
Live Zero Collateral Dai price updates and the latest Zero Collateral Dai news.
price
sponsored by
$0
$0
(NaN%)
24h low
$0
24h high
$0
The live Zero Collateral Dai price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our ZAI price in real time. The price of ZAI is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . ZAI has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of ZAI.
Zero Collateral Dai Stats
What is the market cap of Zero Collateral Dai?
The current market cap of Zero Collateral Dai is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zero Collateral Dai?
Currently, of ZAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Zero Collateral Dai?
The price of 1 Zero Collateral Dai currently costs $0.
How many Zero Collateral Dai are there?
The current circulating supply of Zero Collateral Dai is . This is the total amount of ZAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zero Collateral Dai?
Zero Collateral Dai (ZAI) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$
%
#-1
$
0
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/