zai

Zero Collateral DaiZAI

Live Zero Collateral Dai price updates and the latest Zero Collateral Dai news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Zero Collateral Dai price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our ZAI price in real time. The price of ZAI is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . ZAI has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of ZAI.

Zero Collateral Dai Stats

What is the market cap of Zero Collateral Dai?

The current market cap of Zero Collateral Dai is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zero Collateral Dai?

Currently, of ZAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Zero Collateral Dai?

The price of 1 Zero Collateral Dai currently costs $0.

How many Zero Collateral Dai are there?

The current circulating supply of Zero Collateral Dai is . This is the total amount of ZAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zero Collateral Dai?

Zero Collateral Dai (ZAI) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

0

latest Zero Collateral Dai news