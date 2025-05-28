zano

$10.38

$0

(0%)

24h low

$9.46

24h high

$10.49

VS
USD
BTC

The live Zano price today is $10.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $970.03K. The table above accurately updates our ZANO price in real time. The price of ZANO is up 0.05% since last hour, up 9.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $153.49M. ZANO has a circulating supply of 14.78M coins and a max supply of 14.79M ZANO.

Zano Stats

What is the market cap of Zano?

The current market cap of Zano is $153.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zano?

Currently, 93.45K of ZANO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $970.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.30%.

What is the current price of Zano?

The price of 1 Zano currently costs $10.38.

How many Zano are there?

The current circulating supply of Zano is 14.78M. This is the total amount of ZANO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zano?

Zano (ZANO) currently ranks 372 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 153.52M

9.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#372

24H Volume

$ 970.03K

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

