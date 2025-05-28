ZapZAP
$0.0127
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Zap price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $211.63K. The table above accurately updates our ZAP price in real time. The price of ZAP is up 6.27% since last hour, up 90.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.58M. ZAP has a circulating supply of 460.00M coins and a max supply of 520.00M ZAP.
Zap Stats
What is the market cap of Zap?
The current market cap of Zap is $6.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zap?
Currently, 16.71M of ZAP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $211.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 90.32%.
What is the current price of Zap?
The price of 1 Zap currently costs $0.01.
How many Zap are there?
The current circulating supply of Zap is 460.00M. This is the total amount of ZAP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zap?
Zap (ZAP) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.23M
90.32 %
#1718
$ 211.63K
460,000,000
