zara

ZARA AIZARA

Live ZARA AI price updates and the latest ZARA AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.018

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZARA AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.96M. The table above accurately updates our ZARA price in real time. The price of ZARA is down -8.97% since last hour, down -9.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.68M. ZARA has a circulating supply of 625.63M coins and a max supply of 646.92M ZARA.

ZARA AI Stats

What is the market cap of ZARA AI?

The current market cap of ZARA AI is $11.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZARA AI?

Currently, 108.56M of ZARA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.03%.

What is the current price of ZARA AI?

The price of 1 ZARA AI currently costs $0.02.

How many ZARA AI are there?

The current circulating supply of ZARA AI is 625.63M. This is the total amount of ZARA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZARA AI?

ZARA AI (ZARA) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.84M

-9.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 1.96M

Circulating Supply

630,000,000

latest ZARA AI news