The live Zebec Network price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102.47M. The table above accurately updates our ZBCN price in real time. The price of ZBCN is up 4.54% since last hour, up 34.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $560.30M. ZBCN has a circulating supply of 80.91B coins and a max supply of 100.00B ZBCN.

Zebec Network Stats

What is the market cap of Zebec Network?

The current market cap of Zebec Network is $453.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zebec Network?

Currently, 18.29B of ZBCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $102.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 34.67%.

What is the current price of Zebec Network?

The price of 1 Zebec Network currently costs $0.006.

How many Zebec Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Zebec Network is 80.91B. This is the total amount of ZBCN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zebec Network?

Zebec Network (ZBCN) currently ranks 181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 453.63M

34.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#181

24H Volume

$ 102.47M

Circulating Supply

81,000,000,000

