Zebec NetworkZBCN
Live Zebec Network price updates and the latest Zebec Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0056
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.006
The live Zebec Network price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102.47M. The table above accurately updates our ZBCN price in real time. The price of ZBCN is up 4.54% since last hour, up 34.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $560.30M. ZBCN has a circulating supply of 80.91B coins and a max supply of 100.00B ZBCN.
Zebec Network Stats
What is the market cap of Zebec Network?
The current market cap of Zebec Network is $453.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Zebec Network?
Currently, 18.29B of ZBCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $102.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 34.67%.
What is the current price of Zebec Network?
The price of 1 Zebec Network currently costs $0.006.
How many Zebec Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Zebec Network is 80.91B. This is the total amount of ZBCN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Zebec Network?
Zebec Network (ZBCN) currently ranks 181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 453.63M
34.67 %
#181
$ 102.47M
81,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/