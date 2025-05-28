zbtc

$107,878

$0

(0%)

24h low

$106,710.00

24h high

$108,819.00

The live Zeus Network zBTC price today is $107,878.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.10M. The table above accurately updates our ZBTC price in real time. The price of ZBTC is down -0.17% since last hour, down -0.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.54M. ZBTC has a circulating supply of 273.87 coins and a max supply of 273.87 ZBTC.

Zeus Network zBTC Stats

What is the market cap of Zeus Network zBTC?

The current market cap of Zeus Network zBTC is $29.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Zeus Network zBTC?

Currently, 19.45 of ZBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.54%.

What is the current price of Zeus Network zBTC?

The price of 1 Zeus Network zBTC currently costs $107,878.00.

How many Zeus Network zBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Zeus Network zBTC is 273.87. This is the total amount of ZBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Zeus Network zBTC?

Zeus Network zBTC (ZBTC) currently ranks 995 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.54M

-0.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#995

24H Volume

$ 2.10M

Circulating Supply

270

