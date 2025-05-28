zchf

$1.21

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.19

24h high

$1.22

VS
USD
BTC

The live Frankencoin price today is $1.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $84.45K. The table above accurately updates our ZCHF price in real time. The price of ZCHF is up 0.14% since last hour, up 0.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.60M. ZCHF has a circulating supply of 11.24M coins and a max supply of 11.24M ZCHF.

Frankencoin Stats

What is the market cap of Frankencoin?

The current market cap of Frankencoin is $13.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Frankencoin?

Currently, 69.79K of ZCHF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $84.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.64%.

What is the current price of Frankencoin?

The price of 1 Frankencoin currently costs $1.21.

How many Frankencoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Frankencoin is 11.24M. This is the total amount of ZCHF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Frankencoin?

Frankencoin (ZCHF) currently ranks 1377 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.58M

0.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1377

24H Volume

$ 84.45K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

