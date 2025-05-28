zcx

UnizenZCX

Live Unizen price updates and the latest Unizen news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0404

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Unizen price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.41M. The table above accurately updates our ZCX price in real time. The price of ZCX is down -0.05% since last hour, down -3.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.27M. ZCX has a circulating supply of 628.71M coins and a max supply of 946.94M ZCX.

Unizen Stats

What is the market cap of Unizen?

The current market cap of Unizen is $25.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unizen?

Currently, 34.80M of ZCX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.11%.

What is the current price of Unizen?

The price of 1 Unizen currently costs $0.04.

How many Unizen are there?

The current circulating supply of Unizen is 628.71M. This is the total amount of ZCX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unizen?

Unizen (ZCX) currently ranks 1077 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.40M

-3.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1077

24H Volume

$ 1.41M

Circulating Supply

630,000,000

latest Unizen news