$0.174

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.20

VS
USD
BTC

The live ZEAL price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $398.31K. The table above accurately updates our ZEAL price in real time. The price of ZEAL is down -4.60% since last hour, up 74.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.68M. ZEAL has a circulating supply of 51.10M coins and a max supply of 240.00M ZEAL.

ZEAL Stats

What is the market cap of ZEAL?

The current market cap of ZEAL is $8.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ZEAL?

Currently, 2.29M of ZEAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $398.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 74.30%.

What is the current price of ZEAL?

The price of 1 ZEAL currently costs $0.17.

How many ZEAL are there?

The current circulating supply of ZEAL is 51.10M. This is the total amount of ZEAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ZEAL?

ZEAL (ZEAL) currently ranks 1672 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.88M

74.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1672

24H Volume

$ 398.31K

Circulating Supply

51,000,000

